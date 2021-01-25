Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Disney and Comcast are sharing streaming rights to ‘Modern Family’

All 250 episodes will arrive on Hulu and Peacock on February 3rd.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Modern Family
Disney

Here’s something we’re not used to seeing: two companies sharing the streaming rights to a popular show. But that’s exactly what’s happening with Modern Family, which you’ll be able to watch through both Hulu and Peacock when all 250 episodes of the series arrive on the platforms on February 3rd. 

The arrangement comes courtesy of a multi-year deal NBCUniversal signed with Disney, which owns the rights to Modern Family. The two companies didn’t disclose the terms of the agreement, but The Hollywood Reporter suggests NBCU paid a fraction of what it would have had to had it tried to obtain exclusive streaming rights to the series.      

As it did with The Office, Peacock will stream some episodes for free. You won’t need a Premium or Premium Plus ($5 and $10 per month, respectively) subscription to watch a selection of 12 rotating episodes. They’ll also be a section of the app dedicated to Modern Family, with a selection of curated episodes and bonus content for fans to check out. 

Whether you decide to stream it through Hulu or Peacock, this will be the first time you’ll be able to watch Modern Family in its entirety through both an ad-supported and subscription streaming service. During its 11-year run on ABC, you could catch new episodes on Hulu the day after they aired.  

