Disney and Comcast are sharing streaming rights to ‘Modern Family’

Here’s something we’re not used to seeing: two companies sharing the streaming rights to a popular show. But that’s exactly what’s happening with Modern Family, which you’ll be able to watch through both Hulu and Peacock when all 250 episodes of the series arrive on the platforms on February 3rd.

The arrangement comes courtesy of a multi-year deal NBCUniversal signed with Disney, which owns the rights to Modern Family. The two companies didn’t disclose the terms of the agreement, but The Hollywood Reporter suggests NBCU paid a fraction of what it would have had to had it tried to obtain exclusive streaming rights to the series.