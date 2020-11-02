Moment unveils a line of MagSafe camera accessories for the iPhone 12

Moment

To start with, Moment unveiled a pair of MagSafe tripod mounts for the iPhone 12. The regular $40 Tripod mount attaches using the (M) Force magnetic array and can be used with any standard 1/4-inch-20 tripod for shooting in both portrait and landscape mode. The $50 Pro Tripod Mount includes a cold shoe accessory mount for different sized phones, making it easy to add LED lights, microphones and other accessories. Both are built with aluminum construction and use padded contact points. If you just need a cold shoe mount, you can get one of those for $30.

For iPhone 12 filmmakers, Moment has introduced the $30 Multi Threaded Mount. It’s a “cheese plate” type of device that lets you attach your iPhone to “magic arms, tripods, rig mounts, ball heads,” according to the company. It should work with most of those types of accessories thanks to a pair of standard 3/8th-inch female threads and three 1/4-inch female threads. It also has padded contact points so as not to scratch your iPhone.

Moment also has a $20 Wall Mount MagSafe device that attaches via the (M) Force magnets to your phone and with 3M adhesive to the wall, along with a $30 car vent mount. Finally, it revealed a new line of $50 “Thin and Protective” cases compatible with Moment lens mounts that work with Qi wireless and MagSafe charging. They can handle up to a six foot drop and come with a wrist strap attachment, though the wrist strap itself is sold separately. The products are launching today on Moment’s website.