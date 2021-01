The wait is almost over for Monster Hunter fans who are clamoring to get their hands on the next game in the series before it lands on March 26th. A limited-time demo of Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Nintendo Switch starting Friday.

Until February 1st, you can check out a basic mission and an intermediate one, along with a pair of tutorials. The demo includes support for local and online four-player co-op, so you can team up with some friends to tackle those missions.