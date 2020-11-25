Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom

Milla Jovovich is coming to 'Monster Hunter World: Iceborne'

Capcom is celebrating the Monster Hunter movie with a special two-part quest.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Monster Hunter: World
Capcom

Monster Hunter’s latest collaboration is with… Monster Hunter. Today, Capcom announced that special content based on the upcoming Monster Hunter movie is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The big draw is a single-player quest starring Artemis — the character that Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element, Resident Evil) is playing in the live-action movie. “To really immerse you in the movie atmosphere, Artemis will be voiced by Milla Jovovich herself, and will be speaking in English while NPCs will speak in “Monster Hunter language,” Capcom explained in a blog post.

The two-part event will have you taking on some Black Diablos and, later, a Greater Rathalos creature. If you’re successful, the game will grant you some loot inspired by the upcoming movie. That means you can look a smidge like Artemis while engaging in everything else the game has to offer. The content will drop on December 3rd at 4PM PST, or December 4th at midnight in the UK. The latter lines up with the movie’s release date in the UK — it won’t premiere in the US, however, until December 25th. We’ve already seen a couple of trailers for the movie, which follows a group of soldiers after they’ve fallen through a portal into the Monster Hunter world.

Capcom is no stranger to in-game collaborations. Monster Hunter: World has already played host to quests, challenges and skins inspired by Horizon: Zero Dawn, Street Fighter V and Devil May Cry (which makes sense, given they’re both Capcom properties), Final Fantasy XIV, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Universal Studios Japan (USJ).

In this article: monster hunter, monster hunter world, iceborne, monster hunter movie, movie, DLC, Milla Jovovich, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
