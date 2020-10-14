Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the star and director of the Resident Evil series, are ditching zombies to tackle a different horde of video game-inspired creatures in their Monster Hunter movie. They offered a brief look at what they’ve cooked up in a teaser earlier this month, and the latest trailer shows off more of what’s in store.

As you probably expect, it boasts plenty of action — we’re hunting monsters here, after all. Artemis (Jovovich) is the leader of a United Nations military unit that travels through a sandstorm portal to a mysterious world, one that’s populated by monsters. The squad isn’t exactly used to battling huge beasts, so they team up with a man named Hunter (Tony Jaa) to try and take them down.