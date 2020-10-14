Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sony Pictures

Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Milla Jovovich has a pair of flaming swords to help her battle the behemoths.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Monster Hunter movie still.
Sony Pictures

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the star and director of the Resident Evil series, are ditching zombies to tackle a different horde of video game-inspired creatures in their Monster Hunter movie. They offered a brief look at what they’ve cooked up in a teaser earlier this month, and the latest trailer shows off more of what’s in store.

As you probably expect, it boasts plenty of action — we’re hunting monsters here, after all. Artemis (Jovovich) is the leader of a United Nations military unit that travels through a sandstorm portal to a mysterious world, one that’s populated by monsters. The squad isn’t exactly used to battling huge beasts, so they team up with a man named Hunter (Tony Jaa) to try and take them down.

The group takes on some recognizable monsters from Capcom’s games, including a Diablos and a Rathalos. The games’ signature swords get a bigger spotlight in this trailer: we see a giant one on Artemis’ back and she wields a pair of flaming blades at one point.

The trailer, unsurprisingly, has a tone similar to the Resident Evil flicks, and it throws off some Starship-Troopers-but-less-campy vibes. Sony Pictures is aiming to give Monster Hunter a theatrical release in December. But with many theaters temporarily closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and distributors and studios shifting their release plans for other major movies, you probably shouldn’t book your tickets just yet.

In this article: paulwsanderson, movie, sony pictures, millajovovich, sonypictures, monsterhunter, paul w s anderson, tonyjaa, monster hunter, trailer, milla jovovich, tony jaa, film, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View
Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

View
OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr