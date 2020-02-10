The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

After several years of development, you’re finally getting your first glimpse of the Monster Hunter movie in action. Sony and IGN have shared a teaser trailer (via Polygon) for Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter production that gives a hint of what to expect. It’s very brief, but promises a climactic fight. Milla Jovovich (as Artemis) and T.I. (Link) are about to face off against a gigantic Black Diablos catching them by surprise as it erupts from the desert sand.

There aren’t any of the game series’ signature swords in the teaser, although promo photos (such as the one above) make clear they’ll show up at some stage.