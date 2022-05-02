Moog's iOS and macOS synth apps are currently 50 percent off

Moog has temporarily discounted all of its iOS and macOS synths. For a limited time, you can buy the Minimoog Model D , Model 15 , Animoog Z apps for 50 percent off – making them $7, $15 and $10, respectively. That’s not as generous of a promotion as we saw last year when Moog made those same synths free in honor of founder Bob Moog’s birthday .

Still, if you’ve been looking for a solid soft synth or two to add to your collection, you can’t go wrong with a classic like the Minimoog Model D . Moog has consistently updated all three apps. For instance, the company recently added desktop support to its Model 15 synth and made the app compatible with non-Apple DAWs . With AUv3 compatibility built into both the Minimoog Model D and Model 15 apps, you can also use the synths in conjunction with Logic, GarageBand and Mainstage.