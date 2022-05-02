Moog's iOS and macOS synth apps are currently 50 percent off

Included in the sale are the Minimoog Model D and Model 15 soft synths.
Moog has temporarily discounted all of its iOS and macOS synths. For a limited time, you can buy the Minimoog Model D, Model 15, Animoog Z apps for 50 percent off – making them $7, $15 and $10, respectively. That’s not as generous of a promotion as we saw last year when Moog made those same synths free in honor of founder Bob Moog’s birthday.

Still, if you’ve been looking for a solid soft synth or two to add to your collection, you can’t go wrong with a classic like the Minimoog Model D. Moog has consistently updated all three apps. For instance, the company recently added desktop support to its Model 15 synth and made the app compatible with non-Apple DAWs. With AUv3 compatibility built into both the Minimoog Model D and Model 15 apps, you can also use the synths in conjunction with Logic, GarageBand and Mainstage.

