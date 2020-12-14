Latest in Entertainment

The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie reaches theaters and HBO Max on April 16th

'Mortal Kombat' comes to screens big and small next screen, complete with fatalities.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
When Warner Bros. announced plans for day-and-date releases across theaters and HBO Max for its entire 2021 slate, the studio mentioned that release dates are subject to change. One of the movies on deck is the new James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat flick, which previously had a January 15th release date, but now is scheduled to arrive on April 16th.

Screenwriter Greg Russo promised last year that the movie would be R-Rated and bring fatalities to the big (or small) screen but we still don’t know a ton about it. Deadline’s report suggests the movie isn’t finished yet, but this spring we’ll find out if it can top the 1995 flick. Until then, you can play characters from that movie like Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Raiden and Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11.

In this article: hbo max, Mortal Kombat, videogame movie, warner bros, Simon McQuoid, entertainment, gaming
