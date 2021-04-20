What's on TV this week: 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Shadow and Bone'

This week HBO Max has yet another feature film coming straight to streaming, but it's not just any movie — it's Mortal Kombat. This will reboot the game franchise's transition to film, and it will be interesting to see how things go when it premieres on streaming at 3 AM on Friday. In terms of actual games, MLB The Show 21 is coming out and this time it's on Xbox too and it's free for anyone who subscribes to Game Pass.

Otherwise, there are some major finales as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up its run on Disney+ and For All Mankind finishes the season on Apple TV+.

But for new items on streaming we're looking at Netflix again. For sci-fi fans, Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim star in the space thriller Stowaway or you can try the Italian superpower series Zero, while fantasy fans can enjoy Shadow and Bone as the Grishaverse comes alive. Last but not least, you can get your documentary fill with a new David Attenborough flick, Life in Color. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Chariots of Fire

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

MLB The Show 21 (PlayStation, Xbox)

MotoGP 21 (PlayStation, Xbox - Game PAss)

Smelter (PC, PS4)

Judgement (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

Izzy's Koala World (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

Going to Pot, Paramount+, 3 AM

Sasquatch (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (season premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Cinema Toast (S1), Showtime, 3 AM

Deadliest Catch (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM

Pooch Perfect , ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

Cruel Summer (series premiere), Freeform, 9 PM

Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

FBI, CBS, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

Hustle & Tow (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Chad, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

Zero (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Tell Me When, Netflix, 3 AM

The Circle, Netflix, 3 AM

Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents (season finale), MTV, 8 PM

Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

Home Economics, ABC, 8:30 PM

Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Snowfall (season finale), FX, 10 PM

Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

Good Trouble (spring finale), Freeform, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

Life in Color with David Attenborough (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Searching for Sheela, Netflix, 3 AM

Stowaway, Netflix, 3 AM

Rutherford Falls (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

Secrets of the Whales (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

Generation Hustle, HBO Max, 3 AM

Ellen's Next Great Designer (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

Bigger (season premiere), BET+, 3 AM

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

Endangered, Discovery+, 3 AM

Homunculus, Netflix, 3 AM

Fear the Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

2040, CW, 8 PM

United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

The Moodys, Fox, 9:30 PM

Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

Rebel, ABC, 10 PM

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 10 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Cake, FXX, 10 PM

Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Mortal Kombat, HBO Max, 3 AM

Shadow & Bone (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

LOL (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

For All Mankind (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Murder by the Coast, Netflix, 3 AM

Misfit 3, Netflix, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

My Husband's Killer Girlfriend, Lifetime, 8 PM

Lakers/Mavericks, ABC, 8:30 PM

Sunday

The Oscars, ABC, 8 PM

Vice (spring finale), Showtime, 8 PM

Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

The Nevers, HBO, 9 PM

Unsung: Syleena Johnson, TV One, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

Mare of Easttown, HBO, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.