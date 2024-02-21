Mother 3 is coming to Switch Online in Japan, but not the US

During today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, several Rare more titles were revealed for Switch Online. NES titles Snake Rattle 'n' Roll and R.C. Pro-Am are coming to the base tier today, along with SNES games Battletoads in Battlemaniacs and classic beat-'em-up Killer Instinct. Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will also get access to Nintendo 64 game Blast Corps.

However, there was a more interesting Switch Online announcement for those in Japan: Mother 3. The game debuted on the Game Boy Advance in 2006 at the end of that console's lifespan and as Nintendo was turning its attention to the DS. The company never released the sequel to Mother (aka EarthBound Beginnings) and Mother 2 (EarthBound) outside of Japan, despite Western fans of the series long yearning to play it.

Mother 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan.



Not mentioned in US Partner Direct. pic.twitter.com/VDfvd2hnje — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2024

Some have taken to translating the game themselves, and one even offered their files to Nintendo in the hopes that the company would release an officially localized version for English-speaking audiences. With that in mind, choosing to limit Mother 3 to Switch Online in Japan may feel like a kick in the teeth for many of those who've been waiting nearly 20 years for Nintendo to bring the game to North America (it added the previous games in the series to Switch Online in the US in 2022).

Non-Japanese speaking fans will need to stick to unofficial translations for now, but they'd be forgiven for holding onto a glimmer of hope for a proper English localization. It's evident that Nintendo has remembered the acclaimed RPG exists and, given that it took the company 26 years to bring EarthBound Beginnings to North America, all is perhaps not yet lost.