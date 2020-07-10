Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Was the Motorola Razr worth reviving?

Tell us how you like the company's $1500 foldable smartphone.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Motorola Razr
Chris Velazco/Engadget

A few weeks ago we asked you to review Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, one of the few foldable smartphones on the market. Now we want to know if any of you early adopters opted for the Motorola Razr instead — it’s an updated version of the much loved V3 from 2004. This year's model has two displays, 128GB of storage, a 16-megapixel main camera and a hefty price tag of $1500. Our reviewer Chris Velazco liked the design and hardware, but wasn’t impressed by its battery life, dull screen or mid-range chipset. He gave the smartphone a rather weak score of 61

If you took a gamble on Motorola’s folding phone, how did you feel about it? Did you experience a creaking hinge when opening or closing the handset? Were you underwhelmed by the cameras? Do you feel the device was worth its high cost? As usual, we want to hear all about your purchase on our Motorola Razr product page. Remember, your writeup could get included in an upcoming user review roundup article

Write a review of the 2020 Motorola Razr

Note: The comments to this article are closed because we really want your input over on the Motorola Razr product page — head there to weigh in!

