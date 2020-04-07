Movies Anywhere's lending feature is now available for more users

Movies Anywhere is opening up access to Screen Pass, only a few weeks after the film lending feature launched in closed beta. Anyone can request an invite to try it as of today.
Screen Pass was supposed to go into open beta in May, but Movies Anywhere has brought that date forward. You'll be able to lend friends and family members flicks from your Movies Anywhere library up to three times per month. They'll have access to a film for 14 days and will have to finish it within 72 hours after they start watching. The feature should roll out to all users later this year.