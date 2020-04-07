Movies Anywhere's lending feature is now available for more users

However, Screen Pass doesn't work with all movies on the platform as things stand. More than 6,000 titles (about 80 percent) will be shareable during the beta. But, according to The Verge, that doesn't seem to include Disney, Marvel or Star Wars films despite Disney running the service. To share a movie, you’ll also need to have purchased a compatible copy or have redeemed a DVD or Blu-ray code for a digital version of a film within the last six months.

There's no messaging option in Movies Anywhere either. You'll have to chat with your friends elsewhere to decide what movies you're going to lend or borrow. And, of course, you'll need to have an invite to the beta. Those hurdles aside, it seems like a neat way to share movies with your friends. You might even start a film at the same time while FaceTiming so you can watch together despite social distancing measures being in place.