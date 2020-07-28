Movies Anywhere lets you create watch parties with up to nine guests

Pre-pandemic setting up an online movie viewing party was a bit tedious. It was easy to fall out of sync and any conversation could create unwanted audio feedback. Since the pandemic began, we’ve seen attempts by Twitch and Hulu to fix that with more official watch party options. But there’s still room for improvement, so today, Movies Anywhere is unveiling its new “Watch Together” feature.
Watch Together offers synced co-viewing across the Movies Anywhere mobile, web and smart TV apps. Up to nine viewers (with profile ratings set to PG-13 or higher) can join a shared room and chat via text in real-time while they watch a film.