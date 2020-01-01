Latest in Gear

Image credit: Harry Murphy via Getty Images

Mozilla lays off 250 employees due to the pandemic

The move will see its Taiwanese offices close, too.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
35m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LISBON , PORTUGAL - 7 November 2019; Mitchell Baker, Co-founder & Chairwoman, Mozilla, on Centre stage during the final day of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)
Harry Murphy via Getty Images

Mozilla is laying off around 250 employees as part of a corporate restructure caused by the long-term impact of COVID-19. In a blog post, Mozilla chief Mitchell Baker said that the pandemic has “significantly impacted our revenue.” Consequently, the corporation, which has around 1,000 employees, has been forced to abandon its original product plans for 2020 as well as lose around 25 percent of its staff.

Employees losing their jobs will receive severance pay and COBRA benefits until at least December 31st, 2020. They will also still have access to previously-allocated company bonuses, and Mozilla has pledged to help as many people find new jobs as possible. In addition, 60 people will forced to change jobs, while the Mozilla offices in Taipei, Taiwan, is being shut down.

At the same time, Mozilla is working to double-down on building a more efficient web browser that contributes to “the better internet we all deserve.” That includes investments in Pocket, Hubs, Web Assembly and its own VPN and privacy products. It’ll also spend money to develop a new applied machine learning team to build those features into Mozilla’s platforms. 

This is the second round of layoffs at Mozilla this year after the company let 70 employees go back in January. At the time, Mitchell Baker said that the cuts were due to a failure to earn enough money through Firefox’s revenue-generating products. It will be interesting to see how Mozilla navigates this new normal and if it can make money through its offerings, but having a credible rival to browsers from Google and Microsoft is vital.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

View
Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

View
SoftBank is in talks to sell ARM (at a time when ARM chips matter)

SoftBank is in talks to sell ARM (at a time when ARM chips matter)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr