Mozilla lays off 250 employees due to the pandemic

Mozilla is laying off around 250 employees as part of a corporate restructure caused by the long-term impact of COVID-19. In a blog post, Mozilla chief Mitchell Baker said that the pandemic has “significantly impacted our revenue.” Consequently, the corporation, which has around 1,000 employees, has been forced to abandon its original product plans for 2020 as well as lose around 25 percent of its staff.

Employees losing their jobs will receive severance pay and COBRA benefits until at least December 31st, 2020. They will also still have access to previously-allocated company bonuses, and Mozilla has pledged to help as many people find new jobs as possible. In addition, 60 people will forced to change jobs, while the Mozilla offices in Taipei, Taiwan, is being shut down.