Mt. Gox exchange users may finally get to recover some of their lost Bitcoin

When Mt. Gox went bankrupt in 2014, it was the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, holding 850,000 Bitcoins from thousands of users. Now, creditors might finally be able to get a portion of those riches back. One of Mt. Gox’s largest creditors, CoinLab, said an agreement with itself, Mt. Gox’s bankruptcy trustee and another group might allow creditors to recover as much as 90 percent of the remaining Bitcoins, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement would allow investors to either cut their losses and take early payment, or wait for the litigation to finish and possibly recover more. If they agree to early payment, however, they could have to wait for some time to receive their coins. Up to 90 percent of the remaining Bitcoin could be offered upon, but the plan still needs to be approved before any of that can happen.