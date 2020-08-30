Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

What's on TV this week: 'Mulan,' 'The Boys,' 'Tony Hawk' and 'NBA 2K21'

Also new: 'Marvel's Avengers,' 'Beetlejuice' on 4K Blu-ray and 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
58m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
'Mulan'
'Mulan' Disney

Sponsored Links

September has arrived and with it, we’re seeing more new games launching for the fall season, as well as some new options for binge watching. The big highlight this week is Disney’s “premium VOD” release of its live-action Mulan flick, which will cost $30 for Disney+ subscribers to watch it early at home.

For gamers, highlights are Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game, NBA 2K21 (which can include a next-gen upgrade if you’re willing to pay extra) and the remastered skating game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

On streaming, Amazon has season two of its superhero-adjacent series The Boys, and Netflix’s latest rom-com is Love, Guaranteed, while it’s also streaming a new space series Away. The most intriguing item is a new movie from Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich), called I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Mulan (4K), Disney+, 9/4

  • Beetlejuice (4K)

  • Pitch Black (4K)

  • The Goonies (4K)

  • Sherlock Holmes (4K)

  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K)

  • WRC 9 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

  • NBA 2K21 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox One 9/4)

Tuesday

  • The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Interactive), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Back to the Future I / II / III, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sister, Sister (S1 - S6), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pineapple Express, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Coneheads, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bookmarks (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • True: Friendship Day, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Corporate Animals, Crackle, 3 AM

  • Dead Pixels, CW, 8 PM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • Transplant (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, HBO, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Chef's Table: BBQ: Vol. 1, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Freaks - You're One of Us, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bad Boy Billionaires: India (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • House of Payne (season premiere), BET, 8 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living (series premiere), BET, 9 PM

  • Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (season premiere), MTV, 9 PM

  • The Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

Thursday

  • A.P. Bio (S3 premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, 3 AM

  • Love, Guaranteed, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Young Wallander (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Boys (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • A Most Beautiful Thing, Peacock, 3 AM

  • Earth to Ned (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Anthony, Peacock, 3 AM

  • Pixar in Real Life (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Away (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Noughts + Crosses, Peacock, 3 AM

  • Ted Lasso, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Love Island, Fox, 9 PM

  • Being Rueben, CW, 9 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arkansas State vs. Memphis college football, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Italian GP, ESPN2, 7:30 AM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Secrets in the Woods, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • P-Valley (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

  • Power Book II: Ghost (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM

  • Love Fraud, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM

  • Naked & Afraid: Foreign Exchange, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Uncensored: Larenz Tate (season premiere), TV One, 10 PM

  • The Vow, HBO, 10 PM

  • We Hunt Together, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

View
Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Lenovo's new $50 smart clock keeps things stupid simple

Lenovo's new $50 smart clock keeps things stupid simple

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr