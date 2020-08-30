What's on TV this week: 'Mulan,' 'The Boys,' 'Tony Hawk' and 'NBA 2K21'

On streaming, Amazon has season two of its superhero-adjacent series The Boys, and Netflix’s latest rom-com is Love, Guaranteed, while it’s also streaming a new space series Away. The most intriguing item is a new movie from Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich), called I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
-
Mulan (4K), Disney+, 9/4
-
Beetlejuice (4K)
-
Pitch Black (4K)
-
The Goonies (4K)
-
Sherlock Holmes (4K)
-
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K)
-
WRC 9 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-
Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
-
NBA 2K21 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
-
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, PC, Xbox One 9/4)
Tuesday
-
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Interactive), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Back to the Future I / II / III, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Sister, Sister (S1 - S6), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Pineapple Express, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Coneheads, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Bookmarks (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
True: Friendship Day, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Corporate Animals, Crackle, 3 AM
-
Dead Pixels, CW, 8 PM
-
America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
-
Transplant (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
-
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, HBO, 10 PM
Wednesday
-
Chef's Table: BBQ: Vol. 1, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Freaks - You're One of Us, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Bad Boy Billionaires: India (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
-
AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM
-
America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
-
House of Payne (season premiere), BET, 8 PM
-
Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM
-
Assisted Living (series premiere), BET, 9 PM
-
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (season premiere), MTV, 9 PM
-
The Coroner, CW, 9 PM
-
Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM
Thursday
-
A.P. Bio (S3 premiere), Peacock, 3 AM
-
Star Trek: Lower Decks, 3 AM
-
Love, Guaranteed, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Young Wallander (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
-
Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM
-
Cake (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
-
The Boys (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
A Most Beautiful Thing, Peacock, 3 AM
-
Earth to Ned (S1), Disney+, 3 AM
-
I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Anthony, Peacock, 3 AM
-
Pixar in Real Life (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
-
Away (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Noughts + Crosses, Peacock, 3 AM
-
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
-
Love Island, Fox, 9 PM
-
Being Rueben, CW, 9 PM
-
Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
-
ELeague TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
Sunday
-
F1 Italian GP, ESPN2, 7:30 AM
-
The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM
-
Secrets in the Woods, Lifetime, 8 PM
-
P-Valley (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
-
Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM
-
Power Book II: Ghost (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM
-
Love Fraud, Showtime, 9 PM
-
Love Island, CBS, 9 PM
-
Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM
-
Naked & Afraid: Foreign Exchange, Discovery, 10 PM
-
Uncensored: Larenz Tate (season premiere), TV One, 10 PM
-
The Vow, HBO, 10 PM
-
We Hunt Together, Showtime, 10 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.