What's on TV this week: 'Mulan,' 'The Boys,' 'Tony Hawk' and 'NBA 2K21'

September has arrived and with it, we’re seeing more new games launching for the fall season, as well as some new options for binge watching. The big highlight this week is Disney’s “premium VOD” release of its live-action Mulan flick, which will cost $30 for Disney+ subscribers to watch it early at home.

For gamers, highlights are Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game, NBA 2K21 (which can include a next-gen upgrade if you’re willing to pay extra) and the remastered skating game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.