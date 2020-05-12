Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford

Ford promises quick over-the-air updates for its Mustang Mach-E

Ford says the Mach-E and its OTA capabilities are on track despite the pandemic.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
38m ago
Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, which is currently available for reservation, will support over-the-air updates from the time it launches. In fact, the automaker expects to roll out its first updates within six months after the crossover EV makes its way to its first customers later this year.

The company says its system will allow secure updates to be downloaded in the background in owners’ homes, and most of them can take as little as two minutes. That’s possible, because its connected cloud platform can keep the current version of the software running until the new one is ready to go.

If the update needs to take longer than that or requires the vehicle to be parked, though, owners can schedule it to take place in the middle of the night or whenever is convenient for them. Ford explains that Mach-E’s OTA capabilities go beyond the updates its SYNC platform can deliver. It can be used to provide not just performance enhancements, but also completely new features that might not exist when the vehicle first becomes available.

The automaker also wants to ensure interested buyers that the Mach—E and its OTA feature are on track despite the coronavirus pandemic. Its engineering team has set up remote access to the vehicle’s components and is currently working from home. In addition, Ford promises to start equipping its redesigned vehicles in the US with OTA capability for wireless upgrades this year.

In this article: Ford, Mach-E, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
