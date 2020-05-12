Ford promises quick over-the-air updates for its Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, which is currently available for reservation, will support over-the-air updates from the time it launches. In fact, the automaker expects to roll out its first updates within six months after the crossover EV makes its way to its first customers later this year.

The company says its system will allow secure updates to be downloaded in the background in owners’ homes, and most of them can take as little as two minutes. That’s possible, because its connected cloud platform can keep the current version of the software running until the new one is ready to go.