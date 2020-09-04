Latest in Gear

Mustang Mach E pre-delivery app lets you set up the car before it arrives

"Remote Vehicle Setup" can preset your profile, commutes, charging stations and more.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
23m ago
Ford has unveiled a new app feature for its upcoming Mustang Mach-E that will save you the hassle of setting up navigation, climate control, charging stations and other personal settings once it’s delivered. “Remote Vehicle Setup,” will instead let you pre-configure vehicle settings from home and save them in the cloud, then apply them once the car arrives.

According to a video supplied by Ford, you first enter the FordPass app and create a profile with your address. From there, it finds charging stations nearby and lets you select them from a map, or you can program one manually if it doesn’t appear. Then you can set times and days that you usually depart, program your ideal cabin temperature (cool, medium or warm) and select the type of drive performance (“engage,” “unbridled” or “whisper”).

The Remote Vehicle Setup seems like a pretty good idea, since it lets you take care of at least a few of those things ahead of time. After all, once the excitement of getting a new car fades out, you have to deal with the nuts and bolts of setting it up — and a car like this has a lot to set up.

