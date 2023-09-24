Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

NASA confirms OSIRIS-REx has secured its asteroid sample

The asteroid sampling mission grabbed so many rocks they were leaking out, but now they're stowed away.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
11m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The left image shows the OSIRIS-REx collector head hovering over the Sample Return Capsule (SRC) after the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism arm moved it into the proper position for capture. The right image shows the collector head secured onto the capture ring in the SRC. Both images were captured by the StowCam camera.
NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

After a process that took a couple of days, the OSIRIS-REx mission has stowed away the sample of regolith that it snatched from an asteroid last week. Shortly after ,the team discovered that small particles appeared to be leaking from the collector head, and adjusted their plans to stow the sample within the spacecraft ahead of schedule.

Now they’ve confirmed that the Sample Return Capsule is securely closed, as the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission makes its way back to Earth. It’s scheduled to depart the area in March, and deliver the sample to Earth on September 24th, 2023.

In this article: NASA, Bennu, OSIRIS-REX, asteroid, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

View
Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

View
Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Apple One subscription bundle launches on October 30th

Apple One subscription bundle launches on October 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr