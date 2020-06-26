Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lisa Harbottle

NASA made a necklace that reminds you not to touch your face

You can make your own Pulse with a few parts and a 3D-printed case.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A woman wearing NASA's Pulse necklace
Lisa Harbottle

NASA has released open-source instructions for a 3D-printed necklace designed to help you stop touching your face. We’ve heard time and time again that we shouldn’t touch our mush with our fingers to limit our chances of contracting COVID-19. However, it’s not always easy to avoid that reflex.

To remind you to keep your mitts at bay, three engineers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Lab created Pulse. The necklace has a proximity sensor with a 12-inch range and a coin vibration motor, which activates when you move your hand towards your head. The closer your fingers are, the more intense the vibrations get.

"The objective of Pulse is to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which can be transmitted if an individual touches an infected surface with their hand and then touches either their eyes, nose or mouth," NASA said.

You can download the list of parts you need, CAD designs to 3D print the case and directions on how to make the necklace for free. NASA said it designed Pulse to be affordable and easy to put together.

NASA notes that Pulse isn’t designed to replace masks or respirators. It’s supposed to work alongside other coronavirus-prevention measures, such as maintaining distance from other people and thoroughly washing your hands. Still, it could prove useful for those who just can’t stop scratching their noses.

In this article: nasa, jpl, jet propulsion laboratory, jetpropulsionlaboratory, covid-19, coronavirus, necklace, 3d printing, 3dprinting, medicine, health, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14 first look: Apple tries to do more but still keep things simple

iOS 14 first look: Apple tries to do more but still keep things simple

View
The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

View
Discord shuts down major 'Boogaloo' server over threats of violence

Discord shuts down major 'Boogaloo' server over threats of violence

View
Hackers are hiding virtual credit card skimmers in image file metadata

Hackers are hiding virtual credit card skimmers in image file metadata

View
AI robot 'Erica' will star in $70 million sci-fi movie 'b'

AI robot 'Erica' will star in $70 million sci-fi movie 'b'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr