NASA made a necklace that reminds you not to touch your face

"The objective of Pulse is to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which can be transmitted if an individual touches an infected surface with their hand and then touches either their eyes, nose or mouth," NASA said.

You can download the list of parts you need, CAD designs to 3D print the case and directions on how to make the necklace for free. NASA said it designed Pulse to be affordable and easy to put together.

NASA notes that Pulse isn’t designed to replace masks or respirators. It’s supposed to work alongside other coronavirus-prevention measures, such as maintaining distance from other people and thoroughly washing your hands. Still, it could prove useful for those who just can’t stop scratching their noses.