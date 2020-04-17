Samsung's latest smartwatch app reminds you to wash your hands

At this point, it's safe to say most people know hand washing is one the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but in case you need a reminder, and you happen to own a Tizen wearable like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung's latest app is here to help. The company has released an app for its smartwatches that will remind you to wash your hands every couple of hours. Once you make your way to the washbasin, it will also ensure you spend enough time scrubbing your hands with a 25-second timer (WHO guidelines recommend spending at least 20 seconds).

The app also comes with a watch face (pictured above) that allows you to see how long it has been since you last washed your hands. And like a diligent mom, it will let you know when you've missed a scheduled visit to the faucet. The software was developed over two weeks by a team from the Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore — and not to worry, they made the app while working from home.