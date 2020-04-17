Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest smartwatch app reminds you to wash your hands

Just like Wear OS, Tizen wants you to practice good hygiene.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
5m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Hand Wash
Samsung

At this point, it's safe to say most people know hand washing is one the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but in case you need a reminder, and you happen to own a Tizen wearable like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung's latest app is here to help. The company has released an app for its smartwatches that will remind you to wash your hands every couple of hours. Once you make your way to the washbasin, it will also ensure you spend enough time scrubbing your hands with a 25-second timer (WHO guidelines recommend spending at least 20 seconds).

The app also comes with a watch face (pictured above) that allows you to see how long it has been since you last washed your hands. And like a diligent mom, it will let you know when you've missed a scheduled visit to the faucet. The software was developed over two weeks by a team from the Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore — and not to worry, they made the app while working from home. 

Earlier this week, Google updated Wear OS to add handwashing reminders as well. In the case of Google's wearable operating system, it will try to get you to scrub your hands for about 40 seconds. 

In this article: Samsung, Tizen, Wear OS, Covid-19, Coronavirus, WHO, World Health Organization, smartwatch, health, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

View
Weber SmokeFire review: An intriguing work-in-progress

Weber SmokeFire review: An intriguing work-in-progress

View
Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

View
Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

View
Save $70 on Google's much-improved Nest WiFi bundle

Save $70 on Google's much-improved Nest WiFi bundle

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr