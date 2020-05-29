Eight US companies will manufacture NASA’s COVID-19 ventilator

Last month, the FDA rushed a NASA-designed ventilator through its fast-track Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program in hopes that it might be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Caltech, which manages NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), offered to license the tech on a royalty-free basis during the pandemic, and it received more than 100 applications. Today, the partners named eight companies that have been selected to manufacture the device.
VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally) is a high-pressure ventilator that offers a simpler, more affordable option for treating COVID-19 patients. JPL designed VITAL with one-seventh the parts of a traditional ventilator. Those parts are already available via existing supply chains. This means the device can be assembled and maintained more easily and for less money.