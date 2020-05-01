NVIDIA’s chief scientist developed a low-cost, open-source ventilator

This week, NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally released an open-source design for a low-cost, easy-to-assemble ventilator that he believes could be used to treat patients with COVID-19. Dally developed the ventilator in just a few weeks. He designed it around two readily available components: a proportional solenoid valve and a microcontroller, and he says it can be made for just a few hundred dollars.
“Our philosophy is to build the simplest possible ventilator that could be produced rapidly and inexpensively, but yet meet the needs of treating patients with COVID-19,” Dally said in a video, explaining that the device is able to precisely meter the flow and pressure of the air being delivered.
The ventilator can be assembled in just minutes, attached to a simple display and packed into a Pelican carrying case. Dally built the prototype using off-the-shelf components for about $400. Produced in quantity, it could cost less than $300, and using open-sourced, 3D-printed parts, the price might drop below $100, he says. According to a NVIDIA blog post, traditional ventilators can cost more than $20,000.
The ventilator has been tested successfully on a lung simulator, and Dally is now in the process of applying for an emergency use authorization from the FDA. That’s the same fast-tracked approval that NASA recently received for its ventilator design. If Dally’s device is approved, the next step will be finding a way to manufacture it, which as other companies have found, is a significant challenge.
“I hope that we do not get so many people sick that we run out of ventilators,” Dally told NVIDIA. “But I want to make sure that if we do, something like this is ready.”
Dally, also a professor at Stanford University, collaborated with university colleagues and former students. Another team from Stanford recently produced reusable face masks made with repurposed scuba gear and designed to help front-line workers during the pandemic. As this crisis continues, we will likely see more tech companies and universities stepping up to help in whatever ways they can.
