Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stanford University

Stanford University lab repurposes scuba gear into reusable PPE

The goal is to build 50,000 masks for healthcare workers.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
106 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stanford University Pneumask
Stanford University

Bioengineering professor Manu Prakash runs a lab at Stanford University that uses low-cost materials to create effective scientific devices. He returned from a recent vacation with some scuba gear -- as well as a cold. While he tested negative for COVID-19, he stayed cautious and self-quarantined for two weeks. During that time, he reworked his snorkel mask into a reusable face shield for healthcare providers by combining it with a medical-grade filter. Dubbed the Pneumask, Prakash and his team tested the device and sent their findings to the FDA, which cleared it as a face shield or surgical mask, but not as a respirator. According to The Washington Post, this decision was made so that the masks could go out to healthcare workers immediately, as clearing the device as a respirator would require more time.

So far, Prakash’s team has created 1,500 masks and is sending them to frontline workers across five states. 7,000 more masks are in the pipeline and the team hopes to send out 50,000 Pneumasks. Prakash says that since the masks are reusable, healthcare workers can sterilize them and pass them onto other medical professionals who need them. Hopefully this initiative provides additional safety for nurses and doctors who face a shortage of personal protective equipment.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, Stanford University, stanford, manu prakash, face shield, surgical mask, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
106 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

View
Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Google Meet will soon be free for anyone with a Gmail account

Google Meet will soon be free for anyone with a Gmail account

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr