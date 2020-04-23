Ventilator companies are opening up critical repair documents to the public

After being called out by the US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), more ventilator manufacturers are sharing critical repair information. Last month, the PIRG asked device manufacturers to release all repair documentation for essential medical equipment being used to diagnose and treat COVID-19. Since then, GE, Fisher & Paykal and Medtronic have expanded support, which should make maintaining life-saving gear easier during this period of strain.
The PIRG says it delivered 43,000 petitions calling for the release of ventilator repair information, and iFixit partnered with the PIRG to catalog ventilator service manuals. While manufactures didn’t say whether they modified their policies in response to those petitions, they have made changes. GE is sharing technical reference manuals and service applications without requiring the usual four-day in-person training. Fisher & Paykal are responding to PDF requests, and other companies, like Medtronic, are sharing similar documents in new web portals.