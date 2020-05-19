Latest in Gear

Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel

NASA's human spaceflight lead resigns days before Crew Dragon launch

Doug Loverro had only been in the role for half a year.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Former NASA associate administrator Doug Loverro
NASA/Josh Valcarcel

NASA’s return to US-based crew launches will take place under less-than-ideal circumstances. The agency has revealed that its associate administrator for human exploration, Doug Loverro, has resigned as of May 18th — nine days before Crew Dragon’s first voyage with humans aboard. He’s also leaving less than half a year after taking the role. NASA didn’t say what prompted the departure, but SpaceNews sources claimed there was a disagreement between Loverro and administrator Jim Bridenstine over the nature of the exploration program. Ars Technica heard it might stem from the lunar spacecraft bidding process that saw Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics win contracts.

In an all-hands email, Loverro reportedly told NASA staff that he made a “mistake” earlier in 2020 that he initially thought was “necessary to fulfill our mission.” He didn’t explain what that mistake was. NASA hired Loverro in October to replace Bill Gerstenmaier after leaders were unhappy with the speed of developing exploration technology needed to achieve the Artemis program’s goal of a 2024 Moon landing.

Former astronaut Ken Bowersox will serve as the acting associate administrator, a role he took when Gerstenmaier was ousted from his position.

This shouldn’t affect NASA’s plans in the short term. Bowersox is a leadership veteran, including as commander on the International Space Station. However, this tumult is coming at what might be the worst possible time. NASA is just beginning a new phase of human spaceflight, and losing its overseer for that effort casts doubt (whether founded or not) on its ability to follow through.

In this article: NASA, space, Spaceflight, Doug Loverro, crew dragon, ken bowersox, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

View
Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

View
‘Mafia II’ and ‘Mafia III’ Definitive Editions are available today

‘Mafia II’ and ‘Mafia III’ Definitive Editions are available today

View
Tom Hanks WWII movie 'Greyhound' will premiere on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks WWII movie 'Greyhound' will premiere on Apple TV+

View
Nintendo takes legal action against US Switch hack sellers

Nintendo takes legal action against US Switch hack sellers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr