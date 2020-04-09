NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

Humankind is one step closer to its next lunar expedition, as NASA has awarded a contract that will see foundational exploratory kit delivered to the surface of the Moon ahead of manned missions in 2024. California’s Masten Space Systems has won the $75.9 million contract to transport and operate eight payloads to the Moon’s South Pole in 2022 as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

These payloads will comprise nine scientific instruments that will assess the composition of the lunar service, test precision landing technologies and evaluate radiation on the Moon — all of which is necessary to achieve NASA’s ambition of establishing sustainable lunar exploration by 2028. It’s hoped that what we learn on and around the Moon will help NASA take the next step of sending astronauts to Mars.