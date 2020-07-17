NASA's SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts will return to Earth on August 2nd

Two months after NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley traveled via SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS), they’ll return to Earth. NASA is planning for the SpaceX Crew Dragon to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on August 2nd, CNBC reports. This will mark the completion of the Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first crewed flight and the first mission to launch NASA astronauts from US soil since 2011.

Behnken and Hurley will un-dock from the ISS around 8PM ET on August 1st, though that depends on factors like weather. Behnken and Hurley left Earth on May 30th, so in total, the mission will be about two months long.