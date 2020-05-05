NASA is helping Tom Cruise film a movie in space

NASA’s current desire to commercialize space has seemingly reached its logical conclusion. Administrator Jim Bridenstine has confirmed a Deadline report that NASA is working with Tom Cruise on a movie to be shot aboard the International Space Station. Yes, it should be the first fictional movie shot in space — not just aboard a low-gravity “vomit comet” flight. Bridenstine didn’t share details of the movie, but the earlier leak claimed that it wasn’t a Mission: Impossible movie.

That same report said SpaceX was involved, although it might not have much choice. NASA is determined to fly Americans to space from US soil, and that means using capsules like Crew Dragon in the near term.