This PlayStation DVR add-on is coming back in Japan, and it will get PS5 support

While Microsoft sunsets live TV listings in the OneGuide for Xbox One, an earlier Sony effort that brought live TV and even DVR features to PlayStation is making a comeback. In 2010 Sony launched a live TV tuner for the PS3 called Torne, and eventually followed that up with Nasne, a combo device that blended the tuner with a built-in hard drive and support for streaming media. It eventually supported the PS4 as well, but died out anyway.

Now Engadget Japan informs us that the Nasne is back, now manufactured by a different company Buffalo but with similar dreams of serving as a headless DVR unit that pulls in TV streams for viewing on your PlayStation console or mobile device. The product page reveals that along with upgraded built-in storage, it's now capable of supporting up to 6TB of external storage, and you can combine multiple units to record more than one channel at once

A pre-order page is live on Amazon Japan, where it will cost 29,800 yen for a unit with 2TB of storage, and yes, a PS5-ready app is coming by the end of the year. The new software won't do anything for its design which is still made to match the PS3, but what's wrong with a throwback?