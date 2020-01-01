NBA 2K League comes to broadcast TV on ESPN2

Despite establishing an esports footprint a couple of years before COVID-19 canceled live sports for a while, the NBA 2K League is only just now coming to traditional TV. While we’ve seen a number of broadcasts for NASCAR, F1, FIFA and Madden in the past few weeks — not to mention other video games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends and League of Legends — today the NBA 2K League debuted on ESPN2 with its season-opening games.

The league announced that ESPN has a deal to broadcast matches through out the season, and for the next few weeks at least, that will include live games on ESPN2 every Tuesday night. The rest of the week’s matches will be presented in the ESPN app, all in addition to the streams on Twitch and YouTube.