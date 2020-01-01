Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NBA 2K League comes to broadcast TV on ESPN2

Every Tuesday through at least May 19th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
A giant monitor shows play as Warriors Gaming Squad teammates Charles "CB13" Bostwick, center, from New York, and his teammate Alexander Reese, left, from Milwaukie, Or., react to scoring during the NBA 2k League (NBA2KL) professional esports playoffs, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Queens borough of New York. The teams kicked off day one of the NBA2KL playoffs with Blazers on the losing 67-45. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
A giant monitor shows play as Warriors Gaming Squad teammates Charles "CB13" Bostwick, center, from New York, and his teammate Alexander Reese, left, from Milwaukie, Or., react to scoring during the NBA 2k League (NBA2KL) professional esports playoffs, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Despite establishing an esports footprint a couple of years before COVID-19 canceled live sports for a while, the NBA 2K League is only just now coming to traditional TV. While we’ve seen a number of broadcasts for NASCAR, F1, FIFA and Madden in the past few weeks — not to mention other video games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends and League of Legends — today the NBA 2K League debuted on ESPN2 with its season-opening games.

The league announced that ESPN has a deal to broadcast matches through out the season, and for the next few weeks at least, that will include live games on ESPN2 every Tuesday night. The rest of the week’s matches will be presented in the ESPN app, all in addition to the streams on Twitch and YouTube.

