Practically at the same time the NBA put its season on hiatus after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, its esports arm also took an unscheduled break. Now, just after the NBA has issued some guidelines that could allow basketball players back into team practice facilities, the NBA 2K League has announced its schedule for the new season.
In lieu of traditional sports actions, famous professionals in many sports have been competing in the virtual realm to keep fans entertained. The NBA quickly put on a Player’s Tournament that was limited to basketball stars, as well as a Three for All 3-on-3 tournament that mixed its esports pros in with players from the NBA, WNBA and G League.