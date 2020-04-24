Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 2K

NBA 2K's playoffs simulation moves on to the second round

Simulation theory didn't cover this.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
59m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NBA 2K Sim
2K

With sports leagues almost entirely on hiatus, fans have had to make some adjustments to get their fix. Racing series have moved over to esports and player tournaments have provided some excitement, along with live events like the WNBA and NFL draft. For basketball fans, the folks at 2K are taking advantage of the break to simulate the playoffs. No one knows whether the NBA will be able to complete this season with real games, so in between episodes of The Last Dance this is about as close as we’ll get to real action.

NBA 2K Sim
2K

In the game, the folks at 2K played out all the regular season matches that have been missed, then the first round of the playoffs with the teams that made it. The schedule is set for more pretend games on May 1st, with the Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers, Bucks, 76ers, Raptors and Celtics all still alive and competing. Scores and breakdowns are available on the website, along with a quick highlight reel if you’re thirsty for some Zion-less NBA action.

In this article: NBA 2K20, NBA 2K, 2K Sports, NBA, sports, simulation, 2KSIM, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

View
Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

View
An unusual character string is causing Apple devices to crash

An unusual character string is causing Apple devices to crash

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View
The iPhone SE and other midrange phones worth your money

The iPhone SE and other midrange phones worth your money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr