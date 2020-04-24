NBA 2K's playoffs simulation moves on to the second round

With sports leagues almost entirely on hiatus, fans have had to make some adjustments to get their fix. Racing series have moved over to esports and player tournaments have provided some excitement, along with live events like the WNBA and NFL draft. For basketball fans, the folks at 2K are taking advantage of the break to simulate the playoffs. No one knows whether the NBA will be able to complete this season with real games, so in between episodes of The Last Dance this is about as close as we’ll get to real action.

2K

In the game, the folks at 2K played out all the regular season matches that have been missed, then the first round of the playoffs with the teams that made it. The schedule is set for more pretend games on May 1st, with the Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers, Bucks, 76ers, Raptors and Celtics all still alive and competing. Scores and breakdowns are available on the website, along with a quick highlight reel if you’re thirsty for some Zion-less NBA action.