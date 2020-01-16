Peacock’s Android app doesn’t appear in Google Play search results

Peacock is officially available across the US today, but if you want to download it on your Android device, you won’t find it by browsing the Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll need a direct link to its listing. In what seems to be a blunder, the new Peacock TV app does not appear in Play Store search results, CNET reports.

In the weeks leading up to Peacock’s launch, NBCUniversal said the new streaming service would be available on its mobile apps and websites -- as well as Android TV and Chromecast, LG and Vizio TVs and PlayStation 4. Peacock is running a promotional deal with Google, in which anyone who subscribes to Peacock’s premium tier through a Google platform can unlock an extended free trial. The fact that the app isn’t appearing in Play Store search results could hurt Peacock’s initial rollout.