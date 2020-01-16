Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peacock via Getty Images

Peacock’s Android app doesn’t appear in Google Play search results

You need a direct link to the listing to download the Android app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
PEACOCK EVENTS -- "Peacock Investor Day" at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, NY on Thursday, January 16, 2020 -- Pictured: Steve Burke, Chairman, NBCUniversal -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Peacock via Getty Images

Peacock is officially available across the US today, but if you want to download it on your Android device, you won’t find it by browsing the Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll need a direct link to its listing. In what seems to be a blunder, the new Peacock TV app does not appear in Play Store search results, CNET reports.

In the weeks leading up to Peacock’s launch, NBCUniversal said the new streaming service would be available on its mobile apps and websites -- as well as Android TV and Chromecast, LG and Vizio TVs and PlayStation 4. Peacock is running a promotional deal with Google, in which anyone who subscribes to Peacock’s premium tier through a Google platform can unlock an extended free trial. The fact that the app isn’t appearing in Play Store search results could hurt Peacock’s initial rollout.

"We do not have control over when platforms release and surface the app to their users, but the app is now live," a Peacock spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNET. "We have a large marketing and promotional plan with Google, which you will see across Google platforms starting today."

In contrast to Google, Apple is promoting Peacock in the App Store, and the app does appear in App Store search results. 

Google has not yet responded to Engadget’s request for comment.

Peacock's Android app doesn't appear in Google Play search results

