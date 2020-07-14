Peacock will come to the PlayStation 4 on July 20th

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock rolls out across the US tomorrow, and NBC is still adding to the list of the devices that Peacock will stream on. Beginning July 20th, Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Users will have access to the free, $5 and $10 subscription tiers, and Peacock will curate a row featuring available content.

“As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they’ve come to enjoy,” said NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond. “We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.”