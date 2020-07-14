Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peacock via Getty Images

Peacock will come to the PlayStation 4 on July 20th

NBC's new streaming service rolls out across the US tomorrow.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
19m ago
PEACOCK EVENTS -- Pictured: NBCUniversal kicks off it's new Peacock streaming service -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Peacock via Getty Images

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock rolls out across the US tomorrow, and NBC is still adding to the list of the devices that Peacock will stream on. Beginning July 20th, Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Users will have access to the free, $5 and $10 subscription tiers, and Peacock will curate a row featuring available content.

“As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they’ve come to enjoy,” said NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond. “We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.”

In addition to PS4 and NBCUniversal’s mobile apps and website, Peacock will be available on Android TV and Chromecast and LG and Vizio TVs. The service will draw on NBC’s catalog of existing content (including The Office), plus star-packed originals and shows from Showtime, CBS and the CW. It will also stream Premier League matches.

