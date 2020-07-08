Peacock will stream over 175 Premier League matches next season

On top of that, Peacock says it’ll move everything you’ve been able to access through the NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass to Peacock’s paid tier exclusively starting next season. That’s not entirely surprising, given that NBCU has been showing games from that pass on Peacock Premium over the last few weeks to Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex users who have early access. Premier League Pass subscribers could snag some savings for next season, given that the full price for access in 2019-20 was $64.99.

An NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the games will essentially be the same as those that were available through the Gold pass. In other words, you’ll still probably need to head to NBC or NBC Sports to catch the likes of Liverpool vs. Manchester City live. However, Peacock says it’ll offer full VOD replays for all 380 games throughout the 2020-21 season. They’ll be available after 9 PM ET each match day.

To whet your appetite for the 2020-21 season (and draw more eyeballs to the service on its nationwide launch day), Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage for free on July 15th, including four matches, as well as pre- and post-game analysis and highlights.

Meanwhile, CBS has secured the rights to stream the UEFA Champions League and Europa League exclusively a little earlier than expected. Those matches will stream on All Access and CBS Sports starting next month, including the delayed conclusion of the 2019-20 tournaments.