NBCUniversal is quickly expanding the range of devices you can use to stream its Peacock service. Both LG Smart TVs and Vizio SmartCast sets will support Peacock when it reaches wider availability on July 15th, including the free, $5 Premium and $10 ad-free Premium tiers. The media giant didn’t name specific models, but offerings like this aren’t usually dependent on having the absolute latest set.

There’s no mention of Samsung TV support so far.