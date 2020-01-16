Peacock streaming service is coming to Android TV and Chromecast

NBC previously announced that Peacock will be available across Apple devices and on Microsoft’s Xbox devices. It makes sense that NBC would want to bring Peacock to Android and Chromecast devices, too.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” Peacock President Maggie McLean Suniewick said in a statement. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock.”

The platform will soon be the exclusive streaming home of The Office and Parks and Rec, and it will host the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics. Its full lineup includes a mix of shows from the NBCUniversal empire, new original content and select movies ranging from the Despicable Me franchises to Knocked Up. All of this means that there’s another TV streaming service that consumers will have to consider.