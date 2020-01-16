Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Peacock via Getty Images

Peacock streaming service is coming to Android TV and Chromecast

The NBCUniversal service arrives on Google devices July 15th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
36m ago
PEACOCK EVENTS -- "Peacock Investor Day" at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, NY on Thursday, January 16, 2020 -- Pictured: Steve Burke, Chairman, NBCUniversal -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Peacock via Getty Images

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will be available on Google platforms and devices beginning July 15th. That includes Android, Android TV, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. 

Google users will have access to the same tiers as other Peacock viewers, including the free, ad-supported offerings that arrive in July. Android and Android TV users will get complimentary access to ad-supported Peacock Premium until October 15th, at which point they’ll be charged $4.99 per month. Google users can also upgrade to the ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.

NBC previously announced that Peacock will be available across Apple devices and on Microsoft’s Xbox devices. It makes sense that NBC would want to bring Peacock to Android and Chromecast devices, too.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” Peacock President Maggie McLean Suniewick said in a statement. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock.”

The platform will soon be the exclusive streaming home of The Office and Parks and Rec, and it will host the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics. Its full lineup includes a mix of shows from the NBCUniversal empire, new original content and select movies ranging from the Despicable Me franchises to Knocked Up. All of this means that there’s another TV streaming service that consumers will have to consider.

