Peacock streaming service is coming to Android TV and Chromecast

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will be available on Google platforms and devices beginning July 15th. That includes Android, Android TV, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.
Google users will have access to the same tiers as other Peacock viewers, including the free, ad-supported offerings that arrive in July. Android and Android TV users will get complimentary access to ad-supported Peacock Premium until October 15th, at which point they’ll be charged $4.99 per month. Google users can also upgrade to the ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.