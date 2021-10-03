Hasbro unveils 'ultimate' Nerf version of the Halo Needler gun

Past attempts at a Nerf version of Halo's Needler gun have fallen short, but the latest iteration might just live up to (most of) the promises. The Verge reports Hasbro has introduced a Nerf LMTD Halo Needler that looks and acts more like the iconic Covenant weapon. It still won't shoot homing rounds, unfortunately, but the motorized blaster will shoot 10 darts in a row from a rapid-fire drum. The needles light up when you grab the handle, and they'll dim one at a time as you unleash foam rounds upon your foes.

There's a Halo Infinite tie-in, as you might imagine. Hasbro promises a card in the box with a code for in-game Infinite content. While the toymaker didn't say what you'd get, it won't be surprising if it's linked to the Needler.

The blaster will chew through six AA 1.5V batteries at a time. You might not mind so much, however, when there's a light-up display mode and matching stand to show off your acquisition.

You'll have to be particularly patient if you want to brandish real-world Halo gear. The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler is available to pre-order from Amazon now for $100, but it's not slated to ship until December 1st, 2022. Look at it this way, though: this could easily be the most impressive Halo blaster you can buy for a long, long time.