Latest in Gear

Image credit: Look Mum No Computer, YouTube

Hacked NES Power Glove controls a modular synth with finger wriggles

It's so bad... it's good.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Look Mum No Computer's Power Glove hacked to control a modular synth
Look Mum No Computer, YouTube

Never mind controlling a modular synth by twiddling knobs. If one modder has his way, one of Nintendo’s legendary controllers is the way of the future. Look Mum No Computer (aka Sam Battle) has hacked an NES Power Glove into a gesture controller for his modular synth setup. All he has to do is bend his fingers to adjust the filter cutoff, pitch, pulse width and volume. Yes, the result is just as strange and beautiful as it sounds — Battle just has to wriggle his fingers to add an extra flourish to an electronic tune..

To top it off, the inventor even created an animatronic hand that takes input from the synth to control the glove, which in turn controls the synth. It’s a one-of-a-kind feedback loop, to put it mildly.

There’s no guarantee the project will go any further, although Battle teased a possible follow-up. Not that you’ll necessarily need to wait for it. The DIY enthusiast has shared many of the details both in his video and in a circuit diagram, so you can build something like this yourself if you have a Power Glove you’re willing to tweak. Look at it this way: it might be a considerably cheaper approach to musical gloves than following in Imogen Heap’s footsteps.

In this article: Power Glove, NES, Nintendo, modular synth, synthesizer, Music, mod, DIY, homebrew, look mum no computer, video, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View
Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr