Hacked NES Power Glove controls a modular synth with finger wriggles

Never mind controlling a modular synth by twiddling knobs. If one modder has his way, one of Nintendo’s legendary controllers is the way of the future. Look Mum No Computer (aka Sam Battle) has hacked an NES Power Glove into a gesture controller for his modular synth setup. All he has to do is bend his fingers to adjust the filter cutoff, pitch, pulse width and volume. Yes, the result is just as strange and beautiful as it sounds — Battle just has to wriggle his fingers to add an extra flourish to an electronic tune..

To top it off, the inventor even created an animatronic hand that takes input from the synth to control the glove, which in turn controls the synth. It’s a one-of-a-kind feedback loop, to put it mildly.