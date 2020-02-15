YouTube TV drops Boston regional sports network NESN

At the end of September, a dispute with Sinclair cut off YouTube TV’s deal for Fox regional sports networks across the country, and as October comes to an end it’s also dropping Boston network NESN. NESN broadcasts games for the Red Sox and Bruins, as well as local college sports.

An first reported by The Streamable, an email just went out to subscribers notifying them of the change, saying “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a new agreement to continue offering you this network. Starting Saturday, October 31st, 2020, NESN will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recordings from NESN.”