Netflix will only stream in 4K to Macs that have a T2 security chip

When Apple releases macOS Big Sur later this year, Mac users will finally have the chance to start streaming Netflix in 4K HDR on their computer. But you’ll need more than a 4K-capable display to do so. In a support document spotted by Apple Terminal (via 9to5Mac), Netflix says you’ll also need a computer with a T2 Security chip. With that hardware requirement means is that only recent Macs have the ability to play UHD content from Netflix.

Here’s the full list of T2-equipped Macs: 2018 or later MacBook Pro, 2018 or later MacBook Air, 2018 Mac mini, 2019 Mac Pro, iMac Pro and 2020 iMac. If you’re not sure whether your Mac has the necessary hardware, you can find out by following the steps Apple details on its website.