Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

Netflix will only stream in 4K to Macs that have a T2 security chip

Only Macs released since 2018 include the co-processor.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
21m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2020 MacBook Air
Dana Wollman / Engadget

When Apple releases macOS Big Sur later this year, Mac users will finally have the chance to start streaming Netflix in 4K HDR on their computer. But you’ll need more than a 4K-capable display to do so. In a support document spotted by Apple Terminal (via 9to5Mac), Netflix says you’ll also need a computer with a T2 Security chip. With that hardware requirement means is that only recent Macs have the ability to play UHD content from Netflix.

Here’s the full list of T2-equipped Macs: 2018 or later MacBook Pro, 2018 or later MacBook Air, 2018 Mac mini, 2019 Mac Pro, iMac Pro and 2020 iMac. If you’re not sure whether your Mac has the necessary hardware, you can find out by following the steps Apple details on its website.

The Verge suggests the requirement could have something to do with the T2 chip’s ability to process HEVC encoded videos. On its webpage for the iMac, Apple says the coprocessor can transcode HEVC video up to twice as fast as its previous generation T1 chip. If Netflix is encoding streams using HEVC, that could explain the requirement. Whatever the case, we’ve reached out to both Apple and Netflix for more information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from them.

If you do have a T2-equipped Mac, you’ll need to keep a couple of other requirements in mind. Obviously, macOS Big Sur is a must, but don’t forget you also need to subscribe to Netflix’s $16 per month Premium plan. Lastly, you can only stream 4K content through Safari; other browsers will limit you to 720p on a Mac.

In this article: Netflix, Apple, personal computing, av, Streaming video, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

View
Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

View
The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

View
The Pixel 5 is more expensive in the US than it needs to be

The Pixel 5 is more expensive in the US than it needs to be

View
Team shooter 'Rogue Company' is now free-to-play

Team shooter 'Rogue Company' is now free-to-play

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr