Netflix is already making a docuseries about the alleged billion-dollar bitcoin launderers

Netflix is making a docuseries about one of the worst rappers of all time. Coincidentally, Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, were charged this week with conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin, which was stolen in the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex.

At the time of the theft, the stolen cryptocurrency was worth around $63.7 million. Now, it's worth over $5 billion. Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly laundered around 25,000 bitcoin, which is worth $1.08 billion today, by using phony identities and various accounts to buy gold and NFTs. If they're convinced, Lichtenstein and Morgan face up to 25 years in prison.

Following search warrants, special agents obtained access to an account controlled by Lichtenstein. It contained the keys to a wallet that held more than 94,000 bitcoin that was stolen from Bitfinex. The special agents seized that digital currency, which was worth over $3.6 billion earlier this week.

It was the Department of Justice's largest financial seizure ever. Netflix echoed that sentiment in its announcement, calling it “the biggest financial crime case in history.”

The streaming service, which has put the project in motion in near record time, has tapped Chris Smith to direct the docuseries. Smith has worked on several projects based on high-profile scams and crimes. He directed a Netflix documentary about the infamous Fyre Festival, as well as a docuseries about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Both are compelling watches and it's not hard to imagine Smith being able to spin another fascinating true-crime yarn out of this particular case.