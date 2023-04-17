Netflix cancels second-ever livestream after 'Love Is Blind' reunion hit by technical issues

Two weeks ago, Netflix confirmed it was taking a rare opportunity to livestream Love Is Blind's season 4 reunion. However, when the time came, what was an exciting prospect became a source of frustration as technical difficulties led to canceling the reality dating show's real-time viewing.

At first, subscribers were told there would only a few minutes of delay, but Netflix finally pulled the plug after over an hour. The streaming service soon tweeted an apology: "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

The show is incredibly popular, with Nieman reporting it was 2022's eighth most streamed original show. The reunion, hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, checks back in with Love Is Blind contestants months after filming has finished. If you're not familiar with it's premise, the show follows 30 men and women who date each other over 10 days from inside pods that prevent them from seeing each other. The idea: Avoid letting any physical aspects weigh in on how they feel. All in all, it made sense for Netflix to choose Love Is Blind for a livestream but the streaming service just couldn't hold up the technical end of the bargain.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Frustrated users responded with calls for Netflix to lower its subscription prices and to resume shipping DVDs as it was more their "speed." Other brands got in on the fun — if you can call it that — with Paramount+ tweeting that it was "pouring one out" for Netflix's social team and Tile asking if Netflix lost the remote and offering to send a tracker.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

Early in the morning, Netflix tweeted an update alongside a photo of the Love Is Blind cast with a "promise" that the reunion will be available to stream today at 3PM ET.

This was only Netflix's second attempt at live-streaming, with Chris Rock's comedy special Selective Outrage airing live in March. Netflix also owns the rights to stream the Screen Actor Guild Awards live on its platform in 2024. We'll have to wait and see how the company's next attempt goes.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.