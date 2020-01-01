Netflix merges English and local language programming under one VP

Netflix has streamlined its content team by merging its English and local language original programming under a single head, undergoing a leadership shakeup in the process. Newly-appointed co-CEO Ted Sarandos has named Bela Bajaria, who used to be the streaming giant’s VP for local language originals, as VP of global TV. As a result, Netflix veteran Cindy Holland will be leaving in October after 18 years with the company.

Sarandos said he’s been wanting to simplify how the the company’s content team operates ever since he became co-CEO, with one global film unit headed by a VP and one global TV unit headed by another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s growing TV group has been a source of confusion among among creators, since having multiple execs on point made it difficult to figure out who to pitch to. The publication also reports that the choice had always been between Holland and Bajaria, but Sarandos ultimately chose the former.