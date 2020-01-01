Netflix introduces an audio-only playback mode

Netflix is taking on podcasts, in a way, by rolling out on audio-only playback mode in its Android app, Android Police has reported. The feature has appeared as a server-side update, and if you have it, you’ll see a new “Video Off” button at the top of the full-screen player. Tapping that makes the screen go black, leaving you with audio-only playback.

You can also control the mode from within the app settings by selecting a setting called “Audio Only.” Tapping that will give you the option between “Always On,” “Headphones or External Speakers” and “Off.”