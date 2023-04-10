Netflix is making an animated 'Stranger Things' spin-off

A VR game, a stage play and another live-action show are on the way too.

Like Vecna's creepy, encroaching tendrils, the Stranger Things universe is continuing to expand. Netflix has announced an animated series based on one of its biggest hits. The company hasn't revealed many details about the latest spin-off just yet. Glitch Techs and Fanboy & Chum Chum creator Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions are developing the animated series. Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers and producer Shawn Levy are also involved.

"We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers told Variety in a statement. "We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…"

The original show has been renewed for a fifth and final season, but that and the animated show are far from the only Stranger Things projects in the pipeline. A VR game is slated to arrive later this year, while a stage show prequel is set to debut on London's West End in late 2023. Netflix also announced a live-action spin-off show last year.

The Duffer brothers certainly have a lot of plates in the air. Along with Stranger Things, they're working on a live-action Death Note series (following a separate movie that hit Netflix several years ago), as well as an adaptation of The Talisman, a book by Stephen King and Peter Straub.