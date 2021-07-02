Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action Pokémon series

If had you hankering for more real-world(ish) action, Netflix appears to be working on something that might catch your interest. The streaming giant has a live-action Pokémon series in early development, according to .
Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is reportedly involved with the show as a writer and executive producer. Netflix after Fox canceled the show. Henderson has another project in the works at Netflix, an adaptation of his Shadecraft comic.
Several Pokémon shows have streamed on Netflix, including Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys. Netflix has also announced or streamed and .
A live-action Pokémon series has the potential to be a massive hit for Netflix. Given , perhaps Netflix will work with The Pokémon Company on a game that ties into the show too.