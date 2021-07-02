Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action Pokémon series

'Lucifer' co-showrunner Joe Henderson is on board as a writer and producer, according to 'Variety.'
Kris Holt
K. Holt|07.26.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 26th, 2021
In this article: news, netflix, live-action, tv, entertainment, series, pokemon, lucifer
Detective Pikachu
The Pokémon Company/Warner Bros.

If Detective Pikachu had you hankering for more real-world(ish) Pokémon action, Netflix appears to be working on something that might catch your interest. The streaming giant has a live-action Pokémon series in early development, according to Variety.

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is reportedly involved with the show as a writer and executive producer. Netflix picked up Lucifer after Fox canceled the show. Henderson has another project in the works at Netflix, an adaptation of his Shadecraft comic. 

Several Pokémon shows have streamed on Netflix, including Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys. Netflix has also announced or streamed a bunch of game-related titles and live-action anime adaptations.

A live-action Pokémon series has the potential to be a massive hit for Netflix. Given the company's bigger push into video games, perhaps Netflix will work with The Pokémon Company on a game that ties into the show too.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget