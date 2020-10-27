Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft/Netflix

Netflix is making multiple 'Assassin's Creed' shows

The streaming service is preparing a 'live-action epic,' as well as 'animated and anime adaptations.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2m ago
Assassin's Creed
Ubisoft/Netflix

“Requiescat in pace.” That’s what I tell myself every night as I try to eradicate the memory of the live-action Assassin’s Creed movie. A better brain-wiping solution, perhaps, will be to watch Netflix’s newly-announced Assassin’s Creed series. The streaming juggernaut has signed a deal with Ubisoft for multiple shows that explore the time-hopping saga. These include a “live-action epic” and “animated and anime adaptations,” Ubisoft revealed in a blog post. The live-action series doesn’t have a showrunner just yet, but Ubisoft Film and TV’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik have been confirmed as executive producers.

For Ubisoft, it’s the latest a long line of movie and TV show adaptations. Alongside the best-forgotten Assassin’s Creed movie, the publisher has approved two projects featuring Jake Gyllenhaal: the Prince of Persia film from 2010, and a live-action version of The Division, which has been in the works for years and should eventually be released on Netflix. The company has also developed a show around the slapstick Rabbids and produced Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet for Apple TV+. Netflix, meanwhile, has produced multiple video game adaptations based on Castlevania, Dragon’s Dogma and The Witcher. It’s also working on multiple Resident Evil shows — one live-action and another CG-animated — with Capcom at the moment.

