Netflix finally confirms that it's making a 'Resident Evil' show

At last, we can say with absolute confidence: Netflix is making a Resident Evil TV series. The streaming giant confirmed the news with a tweet that showed a script for the show’s premiere, titled “Welcome to Raccoon City.” The cover also reveals that Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) penned the episode, Bronwen Hughes (Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why and The Walking Dead) is directing, and Constantin Film is the production company behind it all. “When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything,” Netflix’s tweet teased.

We’ve known about this show for sometime. Deadline revealed the project’s existence back in January 2019, just before Capcom’s critically-acclaimed Resident Evil 2 Remake hit store shelves. Then, last February, fans spotted the following description for a Resident Evil show on Netflix’s press site: “The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths - the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.”